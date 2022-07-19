Manchester United: 5 Players the Red Devils are Tracking in the Transfer Market

After a slow start in the transfer market, Manchester United have sprung to life signing players Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen to deals at Old Trafford.

New manager Erik ten Hag is being backed by the club’s board. Manchester United are not done in the transfer market as they continue to track players ahead of the Premier League’s start in August. The Premier League will take a break in November for the FIFA World Cup and the upcoming tournament could influence several players to join Manchester United to improve their chances of playing in Qatar. Fans are debating which team will win the World Cup this winter and the latest World Cup odds are available with Brazil leading the way.

Which players are Manchester United tracking? One or more of these five players could be on their way to the Theatre of Dreams.

Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney is a surprise transfer target of the Red Devils after playing just one full season in the Premier League with Brentford. The striker helped keep the Bees in the top flight in 2021-22 as Brentford finished 13th in the standings. Toney scored 12 Premier League goals in 33 matches. One of those 13 goals came in a 3-1 loss to Manchester United in west London.

Antony

Ajax’s 22-year-old right wing Antony is very familiar to Ten Hag. The pair were together in Amsterdam as Antony became one of the premier forwards in the Eredivisie. Valued at £31.5 million, Antony is surprisingly not linked with many, if any, of Europe’s big clubs this summer. Antony is a versatile player capable of playing across the front three. He scored 12 goals and add 10 assists in 32 matches in all competitions last term.

Ruben Neves

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford. As it stands, Neves doesn’t necessarily look likely to leave. He may want to remain at Molineux for the next six months to solidify a place in the Portuguese national team for the World Cup 2022 before moving on. The 25-year-old is valued at £36m.

Youri Tielemans

Leicester City are resigned to losing Youri Tielemans on a free transfer next summer and it is believed Brendan Rodgers wants to sell him this offseason. However, the Foxes midfielder isn’t receiving the attention it was believed he would have prior to the transfer window opening. This could be the perfect storm for Manchester United as they can offer Tielemans Europa League football. The Red Devils have a hole in midfield after the departure of Paul Pogba.

Ismael Bennacer

AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer is valued at £30 million and would add more strength to the club’s weakest area. Just 24, Bennacer helped AC Milan win the Serie A title in 2021-22. Bennacer was on the books at Arsenal at one time. He played for the Gunners under-21 and under-23 teams before being sold to Empoli in 2017 for £900,000. Donny van de Beek could be used as part of a swap deal for Bennacer. AC Milan are in need of bring in some cash to add to the squad and Bennacer is a valuable commodity.





