Manchester United 2 Brentford 1 | Jensen scores but United win late on | Premier League Highlights

Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time brace denied Brentford all three points at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Mathias Jensen steered Thomas Frank’s side ahead from inside the penalty area on 26 minutes as the Bees took a deserved lead into half time.

After the break, Brentford defended manfully and presented a threat on the break. Christian Nørgaard and Neal Maupay both saw efforts tipped over by Andre Onana but there was to be late heartbreak.

Introduced in the closing stages of normal time, McTominay drilled home an equaliser three minutes past the 90 before flicking the winner beyond Thomas Strakosha with the last action of the game.

