Manchester United 2-3 Borussia Dortmund | Match Recap

Watch as United compete in an end-to-end tie against Borussia Dortmund which concludes our Tour of the USA.
▶️ Subscribe to Manchester United on YouTube at http://bit.ly/ManU_YT
📲 Download the Man Utd app: http://manutd.co/F4c
💻 Visit Manchester United: http://www.manutd.com
🛒 Shop your favourite United attire: https://bit.ly/3s9uTW7
#MUFC
Related videos
icon Watch LaterAdded 07:18
icon Watch LaterAdded 05:46
icon Watch LaterAdded 09:58
icon Watch LaterAdded 06:43
icon Watch LaterAdded 06:23
icon Watch LaterAdded 06:01