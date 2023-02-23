Manchester Unitd v Barcelona – Preview and possible starting line-up | Europa League

Manchester Unitd and Barcelona meet in their UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off second leg on Thursday 23 February.

Manchester Unitd team news

Man United have had plenty of players on the naughty step recently, but the duo of Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer are back from continental bans served in the first leg, while Casemiro will also return to the fold amid his three-game domestic suspension, which has now been completed.

🧠🔒 The manager on the importance of a strong team mentality ⬇️#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 23, 2023

Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek continue their long-term recoveries, while Anthony Martial is still sidelined with a hip problem, but Ten Hag is confident that Harry Maguire and Antony will both be fit for the second leg.

Raphael Varane will expect to demote Victor Lindelof to the bench, while the Wout Weghorst number 10 experiment did not go as planned in the first half against Leicester, so the towering Dutchman could revert to a central role as 24-goal Rashford supports him.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Form Guide:

Man United

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDWDWW

Most recent result: Man United 3-0 Leicester, 19/02, English Premier League

Where they stand: 3rd in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16

Barcelona team news:

Barcelona have lost Gavi to an accumulation of yellow cards, while his fellow Kopa Trophy winner Pedri sustained a hamstring injury in the first leg and will also miss out.

✨ An inside look at the buildup to #MUFCBarça pic.twitter.com/Zeg6oKfsY9 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 23, 2023

Ousmane Dembele’s thigh injury will also keep him out of contention for Thursday’s second leg, but in brighter news, Ronald Araujo is back from a domestic ban, and Sergio Busquets was an unused substitute against Cadiz after recovering from an ankle injury.

The veteran Spaniard could therefore link up with Frenkie de Jong and Franck Kessie in the midfield trident, while Gavi’s absence opens the door for Ansu Fati to start on the left, in spite of Ferran Torres’s effervescent display against Cadiz.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Alonso, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Kessie; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Fati

Form Guide:

Barcelona

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDWWWW

Most recent result: Barcelona 2-0 Cádiz, 19/02, Spanish Liga

Where they stand: 1st in Spanish Liga, Copa del Rey semi-finals