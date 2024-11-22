Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur – Team News, Starting line, How to watch, How to stream live and TV channel

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are set to face off in a highly anticipated Premier League clash on Saturday, November 23, 2024

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are both eager to return to winning ways after suffering 2-1 defeats before the international break. City lost to Brighton & Hove Albion, while Spurs lost to Ipswich Town.

Man City team news:

Mateo Kovacic suffering an injury blow during Croatia’s draw with Portugal that will keep him out for a month this therefore less than ideal.

Rodri (ACL) and Oscar Bobb (broken leg) remain sidelined, but Jeremy Doku (thigh), Jack Grealish (groin), Phil Foden, Nathan Ake, John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Matheus Nunes could all be ready to play some part after sitting out the internationals. Ruben Dias is expected to be out for a little while longer.

Kevin De Bruyne’s most recent Premier League start came back in mid-September but a couple of substitute cameos and a hiatus from Belgium duty over the past fortnight means his profitable supply line to Erling Haaland should be ready to open up again.

Man City predicted XI (4-3-3, right to left): Ederson (GK) — Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol — De Bruyne, Kovacic, Silva — Foden, Haaland, Doku

Injured: Ake, Rodri, Bobb, Dias, Kovacic Foden (doubt), Grealish (doubt)

Suspended: None

Spurs Team news:

Tottenham could be without two key defenders. Micky van de Ven is on the mend from the hamstring issue he suffered during the Carabao Cup win over City. Cristian Romero withdrew from Argentina’s 1-0 win over Peru and will be assessed.

The attacking picture is a lot rosier for Postecoglou, although he will be without Wilson Odobert and Richarlison due to hamstring injuries and Mikey Moore is laid low following a virus. Rodrigo Bentancur begins a seven-game ban for racist remarks made about team-mate Son Heung-min.

Tottenham predicted XI (4-3-3, right to left): Vicario (GK) — Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie — Kulusevski, Bissouma, Sarr — Johnson, Solanke, Son

Injured: Odobert, Van de Ven, Richarlison, Moore, Romero (doubt)

Suspended: Bentancur

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Date: Saturday, 23 November 2024

Saturday, 23 November 2024 Kick Off: 17:30 UK Time

17:30 UK Time Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

How to watch the Manchester City vs Tottenham live stream in the UK