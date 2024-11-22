Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur – Team News, Starting line, How to watch, How to stream live and TV channel
Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are set to face off in a highly anticipated Premier League clash on Saturday, November 23, 2024
Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are both eager to return to winning ways after suffering 2-1 defeats before the international break. City lost to Brighton & Hove Albion, while Spurs lost to Ipswich Town.
Man City team news:
Mateo Kovacic suffering an injury blow during Croatia’s draw with Portugal that will keep him out for a month this therefore less than ideal.
Rodri (ACL) and Oscar Bobb (broken leg) remain sidelined, but Jeremy Doku (thigh), Jack Grealish (groin), Phil Foden, Nathan Ake, John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Matheus Nunes could all be ready to play some part after sitting out the internationals. Ruben Dias is expected to be out for a little while longer.
Kevin De Bruyne’s most recent Premier League start came back in mid-September but a couple of substitute cameos and a hiatus from Belgium duty over the past fortnight means his profitable supply line to Erling Haaland should be ready to open up again.
Man City predicted XI (4-3-3, right to left): Ederson (GK) — Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol — De Bruyne, Kovacic, Silva — Foden, Haaland, Doku
Injured: Ake, Rodri, Bobb, Dias, Kovacic Foden (doubt), Grealish (doubt)
Suspended: None
Spurs Team news:
Tottenham could be without two key defenders. Micky van de Ven is on the mend from the hamstring issue he suffered during the Carabao Cup win over City. Cristian Romero withdrew from Argentina’s 1-0 win over Peru and will be assessed.
The attacking picture is a lot rosier for Postecoglou, although he will be without Wilson Odobert and Richarlison due to hamstring injuries and Mikey Moore is laid low following a virus. Rodrigo Bentancur begins a seven-game ban for racist remarks made about team-mate Son Heung-min.
Tottenham predicted XI (4-3-3, right to left): Vicario (GK) — Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie — Kulusevski, Bissouma, Sarr — Johnson, Solanke, Son
Injured: Odobert, Van de Ven, Richarlison, Moore, Romero (doubt)
Suspended: Bentancur
Date, kick-off time and venue
- Competition: Premier League
- Date: Saturday, 23 November 2024
- Kick Off: 17:30 UK Time
- Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester
How to watch the Manchester City vs Tottenham live stream in the UK
|Country
|TV Channels
|UK
|Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
|US
|fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, NBC, SiriusXM FC
|Spain
|DAZN Spain
|Portugal
|DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
|France
|myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 5
|Italy
|SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K
|Germany
|Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
|Canada
|fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada
|Australia
|Optus Sport