Manchester City vs Manchester United -Team news and possible starting lineup | 2 October 2022
Team news
Manchester City defender John Stones is unavailable after he was forced off for England with a hamstring issue.
Fellow centre-back Aymeric Laporte has returned to training but this game is expected to come too soon for him.
⏳ Ten minutes until today's team news is revealed…#MUFC || #MCIMUN pic.twitter.com/7xXTflFq4P
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 2, 2022
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire misses out with a hamstring injury sustained on international duty.
Manager Erik ten Hag will make a late call on Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, both of whom have resumed training.
Manchester City possible starting lineup:
Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish
Manchester United possible starting lineup:
De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford