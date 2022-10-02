Manchester City vs Manchester United -Team news and possible starting lineup | 2 October 2022

Team news

Manchester City defender John Stones is unavailable after he was forced off for England with a hamstring issue.

Fellow centre-back Aymeric Laporte has returned to training but this game is expected to come too soon for him.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire misses out with a hamstring injury sustained on international duty.

Manager Erik ten Hag will make a late call on Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, both of whom have resumed training.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford