Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Full Match – Champions League | 6 April 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Real Madrid vs Liverpool Full Match – Champions League | 6 April 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
537 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Full Match – Champions League | 6 April 2021
Manchester City host Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium in their UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg. City have won 10 of their last 11 UCL matches against German sides.