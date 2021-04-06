Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Full Match – Champions League | 6 April 2021
Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Full Match – Champions League | 6 April 2021
Real Madrid vs Liverpool Full Match – Champions League | 6 April 2021

Pre-match 1st half 2nd half Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Full Match – Champions League | 6 April 2021

Manchester City host Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium in their UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg. City have won 10 of their last 11 UCL matches against German sides.

