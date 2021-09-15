Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Manchester City v RB Leipzig Full Match – Champions League | 15 September 2021

Manchester City v RB Leipzig Full Match – Champions League | 15 September 2021

Manchester City v RB Leipzig
Manchester City begin their UEFA Champions League campaign against RB Leipzig at Etihad Stadium. Guardiola’s side won all four of their games against German opponents last season.

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
Liverpool v AC Milan

Liverpool v AC Milan Full Match – Champions League | 15 September 2021

Related videos

Top