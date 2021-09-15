Manchester City v RB Leipzig Full Match – Champions League | 15 September 2021

Manchester City v RB Leipzig
Manchester City begin their UEFA Champions League campaign against RB Leipzig at Etihad Stadium. Guardiola’s side won all four of their games against German opponents last season.
- Home
- Leagues
- icon Watch LaterAdded 25:39icon Watch LaterAdded 12:27icon Watch LaterAdded 12:05icon Watch LaterAdded 05:38icon Watch LaterAdded 05:13icon Watch LaterAdded 01:59icon Watch LaterAdded 07:55icon Watch LaterAdded 03:21icon Watch LaterAdded 03:20icon Watch LaterAdded 03:30icon Watch LaterAdded 02:22
-
- Cup Games
- icon Watch LaterAdded 10:21
-
- Full Match Replay
- TV Show
- Other Sports