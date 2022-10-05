Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Manchester City v København Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 5 October 2022

Manchester City v København Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 5 October 2022

Manchester City v København Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 5 October 2022

Previous Video
ucl

UEFA Champions League Highlights Show – BT Sport | 5 October 2022

Next Video
ucl-560×292

Chelsea v Milan Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 5 October 2022

Related videos

Top