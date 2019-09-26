Manchester City signs Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake | Premier League
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Juventus – Watch All 76 Serie A Goals
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
13 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Manchester City signs Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake | Premier League
Go behind the scenes as Man City secure the signings of Ferran Torres from Valencia and Nathan Ake from Bournemouth.