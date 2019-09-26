Manchester City set for tough Carabao Cup test against Manchester United

The Carabao Cup semi-finals get underway next week with two mouth-watering matches scheduled to take place.

Manchester United host Manchester City in the first leg of their last four tie on Tuesday, while Leicester City go head-to-head with Aston Villa the following evening.

The reverse fixtures are set to be played towards the end of January and all four sides will believe they can progress to the final at Wembley. Read on as we assess each team’s chances of success.

City aiming for third successive triumph

Pep Guardiola’s side have been in fine form in this season’s competition, defeating Preston North End, Southampton and Oxford United on their way to the semi-finals.

They are odds-on favourites with all the major football betting sites to win the Carabao Cup for the third year in a row and will fancy their chances progressing to the final.

With Liverpool looking certainties to win the Premier League, the cup competitions offer City their best hope of winning silverware this term.

Guardiola has denied that City will prioritise the cups, but it would be a major surprise if he played anything less than his strongest team against United.

United hoping to upset the odds again

The Red Devils needed penalties to see off Rochdale in the third round, before beating Chelsea and Colchester United to reach the last four.

Their overall form this season has been patchy, although there have been occasions where they have been hugely impressive.

Their 2-1 league victory at the Etihad Stadium during December was one such example and highlighted that they are capable of beating City.

United were successful when these two sides last met in the Carabao Cup back in 2016 and will be confident of upsetting the odds once again.

Rodgers eyeing first trophy with Leicester

Leicester have had to do things the hard way in the competition, progressing through four away ties to reach the semi-finals.

They beat Newcastle United on penalties in the second round, before easing past Luton Town and Burton Albion to reach the quarter-finals.

The Foxes needed another penalty shoot-out to defeat Everton and are likely to face two tough games against Villa in the last four.

Leicester have played some impressive football under manager Brendan Rodgers this season and may prove too classy for their Midlands rivals.

Villa eager to defy underdog tag

Dean Smith’s side were largely unfancied at the start of the competition and the bookmakers are still writing off their chances of lifting the trophy.

Villa have beaten Crewe Alexandra, Brighton & Hove Albion, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool to reach the semi-finals and it would be foolish to write off their chances against Leicester.

They were demolished 4-1 by Leicester in the league during December, but that result will have no bearing on the outcome of their cup clash.

If Villa can keep things tight in the first leg at the King Power Stadium, they are more than capable of completing the job back on home soil.