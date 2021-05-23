Manchester City lift the 2020/21 Premier League trophy! 🏆
SERGIO! SERGIO! SERGIO! SERGIO!
Our all time leading goalscorer signs off in style.
The end of an era. Sergio Aguero has played his final game for Manchester City. A true legend of the club.
Come and join Cel, Kevin Horlock, Paul Dickov, Shaun Goater, Joleon Lescott and Andy Morrison as we celebrate Sergio’s career.