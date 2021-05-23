Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Manchester City lift the 2020/21 Premier League trophy! 🏆
Manchester City lift the 2020/21 Premier League trophy! 🏆
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Full Match – Premier League | 23 May 2021

Manchester City lift the 2020/21 Premier League trophy! 🏆

SERGIO! SERGIO! SERGIO! SERGIO!

Our all time leading goalscorer signs off in style.

The end of an era. Sergio Aguero has played his final game for Manchester City. A true legend of the club.

Come and join Cel, Kevin Horlock, Paul Dickov, Shaun Goater, Joleon Lescott and Andy Morrison as we celebrate Sergio’s career.

