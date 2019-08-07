Manchester City fancied to sweep to another Premier League title

The Premier League gets underway this weekend with the ‘Big Six’ fully expected to dominate proceedings once again.

Manchester City are chasing a third successive title, but they are likely to face stiff competition from the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Chelsea and Arsenal will also fancy their chances of mounting a challenge in what should be an exciting battle. Read on as we look at the race to win the Premier League title.

City eyeing three-in-a-row

Pep Guardiola’s side battled back from a 10-point deficit season to deservedly retain the 2018/19 title by a single point from Liverpool.

They have strengthened their squad this summer with the signing of midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid, while a move for Juventus defender Joao Cancelo is close to being completed.

Vincent Kompany’s exit from the club is a blow from a leadership perspective, but the reigning champions have enough quality to cope.

City are 1/2 favourites with NJ online sportsbook and live odds bookmakers to win the league once again and it is difficult to imagine anyone stopping them.

Liverpool could regret lack of signings

Liverpool ended last season by winning the Champions League, but that success shouldn’t be allowed to mask the fact they blew a golden opportunity to claim their first ever Premier League title.

The Reds’ ability to throw in unexpected results still remains and that inconsistency could well harm their chances this time around.

The club has been fairly quiet during the transfer window and they could end up regretting their failure to sign anyone of note this summer.

Liverpool are currently 11/4 second favourites to win the league, but much better value can be found amongst their title rivals.

United on their way back?

Man Utd endured a disappointing campaign last term, but hopes are high that they can significantly improve in 2019/20.

The arrivals of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have lifted the mood around the club and more are expected before the season starts.

With Tottenham Hotspur heavily reliant on Harry Kane, Chelsea unable to sign new players and Arsenal weak defensively, United look a great bet at Evens claim a top four spot.

However, with question marks hanging over most of their rivals United could be worth backing at 33/4 to finish in the top two.

Prediction

City have added more quality to the squad this summer and that should help them win the league by a bigger margin this time.

Liverpool failed to get the job done last season and injuries to any of their key players could leave them struggling to hold on to second place.

Spurs are fancied to finish closer to the top two, but United appeal as the value bet to emerge as City’s nearest pursuers this term.