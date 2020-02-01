Home TV Show News and Interviews Manchester City crowned 2020-21 Premier League champions
Manchester City crowned 2020-21 Premier League champions
Manchester United vs Leicester City Full Match – Premier League | 11 May 2021

Manchester City crowned 2020-21 Premier League champions

Manchester City are 2020/21 Premier League CHAMPIONS!! Join Cel Spellman and a host of former City legends as we celebrate clinching a 3rd league title in 4 seasons.

