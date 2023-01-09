Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Manchester City close to signing Maximo Perrone

Manchester City close to signing Maximo Perrone

Manchester City close to signing Maximo Perrone
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

How will Gareth Bale be remembered by Real Madrid supporters?

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Dharmesh Sheth & Kaveh Solhekol with their club by club transfer roundup.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #TheTransferShow

► For the latest transfer news: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/TransferCentre

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
How will Gareth Bale be remembered by Real Madrid supporters?

How will Gareth Bale be remembered by Real Madrid supporters?

Related videos

Top