Home International Games Managing England: The Impossible Job | BBC
Managing England: The Impossible Job | BBC
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

PFA Premier League 2020-21 Team of the Year

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
96 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Managing England: The Impossible Job | BBC

Managing England: The Impossible Job
BBC Sport traces the history of one of the toughest jobs in sport, the England football manager, featuring rare archive footage and new interviews.

Previous Video
friendly-match

France vs Bulgaria Full Match – International Friendly Match

Next Video
PFA

PFA Premier League 2020-21 Team of the Year

Related videos

Top