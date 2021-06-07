Managing England: The Impossible Job | BBC
Loading advertisement...
Up next
PFA Premier League 2020-21 Team of the Year
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
96 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Managing England: The Impossible Job | BBC
Managing England: The Impossible Job
BBC Sport traces the history of one of the toughest jobs in sport, the England football manager, featuring rare archive footage and new interviews.