Home Cup Games Europa League Man United stars train in HORRENDOUS conditions following Liverpool thrashing

Man United stars train in HORRENDOUS conditions following Liverpool thrashing

Man United stars train in HORRENDOUS conditions following Liverpool thrashing
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

NONSENSE! | Marcus Rashford HITS BACK at claims Man United GAVE UP against Liverpool

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Manchester United stars train at their Carrington training base ahead of their Europa League clash against Real Betis and following their 7-0 thrashing at Anfield.

@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!

Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥
www.instagram.com/HaytersTV
www.facebook.com/HaytersTV
www.twitter.com/HaytersTV
www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv
Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv

Our website – https://hayters.com/mfv/

@HaytersTVFutbol (Spanish Content):
https://www.youtube.com/@HaytersTVFutbol?sub_confirmation=1

#manchesterunited #manutd #mufc

Previous Video

Real Madrid? Im fully FOCUSED on Arsenal! | Mikel Arteta | Sporting CP v Arsenal

Next Video
NONSENSE! | Marcus Rashford HITS BACK at claims Man United GAVE UP against Liverpool

NONSENSE! | Marcus Rashford HITS BACK at claims Man United GAVE UP against Liverpool

Related videos

Top