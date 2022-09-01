Home TV Show News and Interviews Man United sign Martin Dubravka! 🔴 | Deadline Day

Martin Dubravka has completed his move to Manchester United from Newcastle United on a season-long loan. The Manchester club have an option to buy the 33-year-old Slovakia goalkeeper at the end of the campaign. Newcastle also have a recall option they can use in January if they require…

