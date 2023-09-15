Man Citys Champions League journey 2011-23 | The story from qualifying to winning!

City’s dramatic journey to becoming European champions

Manchester City will this week begin the defence of our first Champions League trophy.

Since first qualifying for Europe’s elite club competition in 2011, we have coveted the iconic trophy.

In June, with Rodrigo’s strike against Inter, Pep Guardiola’s side were finally crowned champions of Europe.

There had been plenty of near misses beforehand – not least the final defeat in Porto in 2021.

Guardiola also guided us to the semi-final stage in the 2021/22 season, when a late, dramatic Real Madrid double turned around a tie we seemed destined to win.

Before Guardiola, Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini had also tried to take us to glory – with Pellegrini’s 2015/16 team also exiting at the semi-final stage against Real Madrid.

Ahead of our 13th consecutive season in the Champions League, we look back on the highs and lows of the road to the summit of the European game.

