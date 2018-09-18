Home News and Interviews Man City v Lyon – Preview | UCL
Previous Video Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moscow – Full Match | UCL Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moscow – Full Match | UCL
Next Video Young Boys vs Manchester United – Preview | UCL Young Boys vs Manchester United – Preview | UCL
Man City v Lyon – Preview | UCL
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Young Boys vs Manchester United – Preview | UCL

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
56 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox

Man City v Lyon – Preview | UCL

In-depth preview of Manchester City’s Champions League opener against Lyon at the Etihad.

Previous Video
UCL_2015-18_Apex_View_RGB_1500px

Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moscow – Full Match | UCL

Next Video
UCL_2015-18_Apex_View_RGB_1500px

Young Boys vs Manchester United – Preview | UCL

Related videos

Top