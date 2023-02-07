Home TV Show News and Interviews Man City bought ALL MY PLAYERS | Wenger shows no sympathy in BRILLIANT FFP interview 😂

Man City bought ALL MY PLAYERS | Wenger shows no sympathy in BRILLIANT FFP interview 😂

Man City bought ALL MY PLAYERS | Wenger shows no sympathy in BRILLIANT FFP interview 😂
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

PL clubs want Man City RELEGATED if guilty of alleged financial breaches!

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Arsene Wenger’s brilliant interview from the Laureus Awards back in 2020, where he talks about FFP rules and how clubs who don’t abide by the rules should be heavily punished.

@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!

Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥
www.instagram.com/HaytersTV
www.facebook.com/HaytersTV
www.twitter.com/HaytersTV
www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv
Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv

Our website – https://hayters.com/mfv/

@HaytersTVFutbol (Spanish Content):
https://www.youtube.com/@HaytersTVFutbol?sub_confirmation=1

#afc #wenger #premierleague

Previous Video
Sheffield United v Wrexham | Key Moments | Fourth Round Replay | Emirates FA Cup 22-23

Sheffield United v Wrexham | Key Moments | Fourth Round Replay | Emirates FA Cup 22-23

Next Video
PL clubs want Man City RELEGATED if guilty of alleged financial breaches!

PL clubs want Man City RELEGATED if guilty of alleged financial breaches!

Related videos

Top