Man City bought ALL MY PLAYERS | Wenger shows no sympathy in BRILLIANT FFP interview 😂

Arsene Wenger’s brilliant interview from the Laureus Awards back in 2020, where he talks about FFP rules and how clubs who don’t abide by the rules should be heavily punished.

@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!

Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥

www.instagram.com/HaytersTV

www.facebook.com/HaytersTV

www.twitter.com/HaytersTV

www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv

Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv

Our website – https://hayters.com/mfv/

@HaytersTVFutbol (Spanish Content):

https://www.youtube.com/@HaytersTVFutbol?sub_confirmation=1

#afc #wenger #premierleague