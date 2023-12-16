Man City 2-2 Crystal Palace | Highlights | Jack Grealish & Rico Lewis Goals | Premier League

Manchester City let a two-goal lead slip as we drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

Michael Olise scored an injury time equaliser from the penalty spot after Phil Foden caught Jean-Philippe Mateta in the box.

Jack Grealish had fired City ahead in the first half before Rico Lewis added a second 10 minutes after the break.

But Mateta pulled one back with the Eagles’ first attempt on goal before they snatched a point with a dramatic finish.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com

http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bunny Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Lauren Hemp, Erling Haaland, Ellie Roebuck, Phil Foden, Esme Morgan and the rest of Pep Guardiola & Gareth Taylor’s teams!