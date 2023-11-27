MAN CITY 1-1 LIVERPOOL | Haaland hits 50th PL GOAL in record time! | Extended Highlights

Watch the best of the action from the Etihad Stadium as City took on Liverpool in a top of the table clash.

Erling Haaland put City ahead in the first half, with his 50th Premier League goal in a record time of 48 games. In a tight game, City had the best of the chances before a Liverpool counter attack saw Trent Alexander-Arnold equalise for the visitors.

