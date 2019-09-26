Maldon & Tiptree v Newport County Full Match – FA Cup | 30 November 2019

The FA Cup

Maldon & Tiptree v Newport County- Coverage of the second-round tie at the Breyer Group Stadium. Isthmian Division One North side Maldon have already produced one upset by claiming a 2-1 win over Leyton Orient in the first round to reach this stage for the first time in their history, and will now look to take the scalp of another League Two side. However, their professional opponents will see this as a good opportunity to reach the next round and potentially get drawn against a Premier League side.

