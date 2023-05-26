Home Highlights Mainz Crushes Dortmunds Title Dream! | Borussia Dortmund – Mainz 2-2 | MD 34 – Bundesliga 2022/23

#BVBM05 | Highlights from Matchday 34!
Watch the Bundesliga highlights of Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 from Matchday 34 of the 2022/23 season!

Goals: 0-1 Hanche-Olsen (15′), 0-2 Onisiwo (24′), 1-2 Guerreiro (69´), 2-2 Süle (90+6´)

We’ve seen another Matchday full of unmissable Bundesliga drama. Don’t miss any highlights from Germany’s football league! The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to videos about the greatest goals, best moments and anything else you should know about. Make sure to subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to find out more about the fixtures, analysis and news about your favourite team!

