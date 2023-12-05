Home Highlights Mac Allister, Endo & Trent Score 4 FANTASTIC Goals! Liverpool 4-3 Fulham | Extended Highlights

Watch extended highlights from Liverpool’s 4-3 victory over Fulham in the Premier League, with goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Trent Alexander-Arnold and an own-goal from Fulham’s Bernd Leno took the Reds to a dramatic Anfield victory

