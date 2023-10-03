Luton 1-2 Burnley | Premier League Highlights

Just when it seemed as though the Town would take a deserved point – or more after a spirited second half display – Burnley delivered a cold, harsh lesson in Premier League finishing to condemn Rob Edwards’ side to a gut-wrenching late defeat.

Trailing to Lyle Foster’s late first-half strike, the Hatters hauled themselves level after a period of sustained pressure thanks to substitute Elijah Adebayo’s trickery and cute finish with barely six minutes left on the clock.

With Rob Edwards signalling for the Town fans to suck in a winner, 65 seconds later the Clarets, searching for their first win of the campaign, restored their lead with a wonderful finish from a substitute of their own, Jacob Bruun Larsen.

