Luton 0-1 Spurs | Premier League Highlights

Ten-man Tottenham Hotspur maintained their unbeaten record as a narrow win at Luton saw them go top of the Premier League.

After going down to 10 men when Yves Bissouma was sent off just before half-time, Micky van de Ven poked in his first goal for the club on 52 minutes when James Maddison cut the ball back from a short corner.

Luton, who had made it through a difficult opening period, saw captain Tom Lockyer’s low header chalked off when Elijah Adebayo was deemed to have fouled Cristian Romero as he headed Mads Andersen’s free-kick across goal.

A more positive approach in the second half saw them create plenty of opportunities but Tottenham held on to leave Rob Edwards’ side without a win at home this season.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs are now unbeaten in eight Premier League games and sit two points ahead of Manchester City, who face Arsenal on Sunday.

