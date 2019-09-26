Home Leagues Premier League - EPL London Is Blue | The Future’s Bright | Frank Lampard: Coming Home | Episode 3 and 4
London Is Blue | The Future’s Bright | Frank Lampard: Coming Home | Episode 3 and 4
The best of Nicolas Pepe | Every goal and assist | 2019/20

London Is Blue | The Future’s Bright | Frank Lampard: Coming Home | Episode 3 and 4

Episode 3: As autumn turns to winter, the Chelsea season becomes a rollercoaster, alternating between unexpected defeat and glorious victory. Progress in Europe is confirmed, and wins over both halves of North London see the Blues end the year on a high…

Episode 4: With the Blues battling on three fronts, results continue to surprise in every sense! The present day and near future begin to merge, with the signing of Hakim Ziyech, Reece James’ new contract, and Billy Gilmour’s show stealing performances…

