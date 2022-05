The Reds are back at Wembley Stadium for the Emirates FA Cup Final. Will Jurgen Klopp become the first-ever German manager to lift the famous trophy?

Follow @EmiratesFACup on Twitter for in-game highlights and match updates!

https://twitter.com/emiratesfacup​

Subscribe:

https://www.youtube.com/thefacup​

To find out more about The Emirates FA Cup visit:

TheFA.com/EmiratesFACup

The Emirates FA Cup on Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/TheFACup