ESPN FC’s Mark Donaldson is joined by Shaka Hislop to look ahead to this weekend’s clash between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. Shaka gives his predictions for the tie and also ponders where Son Heung-min would fit into the Liverpool lineup if he played for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

