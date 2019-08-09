Liverpool vs. Norwich City Preview – Premier League | 9 August 2019

The Premier League returns with the 2019-20 season kicking off on Friday as Champions League winner Liverpool takes on Norwich City at Anfield. The Reds finished second in the league last season behind champion Manchester City, while Norwich City is one of three promoted teams from the second division looking to get off to a hot start in the fight for survival. The Reds are looking like a sure-fire contender for the title, but the Reds have never won the Premier League before, while for Norwich it’s all about surviving and staying in the top flight.