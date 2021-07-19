Home Friendly match Pre-season friendly match Liverpool v Wacker Innsbruck Highlights | Pre-season friendly
Liverpool v Wacker Innsbruck Highlights | Pre-season friendly
All 142 UEFA EURO 2020 goals: Watch every one!!!

Liverpool v Wacker Innsbruck Highlights | Pre-season friendly

Divock Origi netted an early goal for the Reds in their opening 30-minute pre-season friendly against the Austrian outfit in Salzburg.

pre-season

Colchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Highlights | Pre-season friendly

euro 2020

All 142 UEFA EURO 2020 goals: Watch every one!!!

