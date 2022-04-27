Liverpool v Villarreal Preview – UEFA Champions League semi-final | 27 April 2022

Liverpool welcome Villarreal to Anfield on Wednesday, as Jurgen Klopp’s men aim to take a first-leg advantage in their Champions League semi-final.

Liverpool team news:

Liverpool’s squad remains in tremendous shape ahead of the first leg, with Roberto Firmino once again the only doubt for the home side after his foot injury kept him out of the Merseyside derby.

Klopp otherwise has a full list of options to pick from and is expected to bring Ibrahima Konate straight back into the side, with the Frenchman scoring in both legs of the quarter-final win over Benfica.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Roberto Firmino

Suspended: None

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Villareal team news:

Former Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno will not be reuniting with his former club this week as he remains on the comeback trail from a ruptured cruciate ligament, while star attacker Gerard Moreno is also set to miss out.

The 30-year-old could return from a hamstring problem in time for the second leg but is not expected to take part at Anfield, while Francis Coquelin has been training with the group and should be fine to take his place in the XI. Yeremi Pino has also picked up a fresh hamstring injury and will be absent.

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Parejo, Coquelin, Capoue; Lo Celso; Chukwueze, Danjuma