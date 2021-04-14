Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Liverpool v Real Madrid Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Quarter final 2nd Leg | 14 April 2021
Liverpool v Real Madrid Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Quarter final 2nd Leg | 14 April 2021
Multi-Links
Pre-match 1st half 2nd half Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half

Liverpool host Real Madrid at Anfield in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter final tie. Jurgen Klopp’s side have it all to do after a 3-1 defeat in Spain.

