Liverpool v Real Madrid Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Quarter final 2nd Leg | 14 April 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
The Analysis Show – 14 April 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
713 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Liverpool v Real Madrid Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Quarter final 2nd Leg | 14 April 2021
Liverpool host Real Madrid at Anfield in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter final tie. Jurgen Klopp’s side have it all to do after a 3-1 defeat in Spain.