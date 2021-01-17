Liverpool v Manchester: The battle of the cities!
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Wayne Rooney’s top 5 Premier League goals!
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
31 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Liverpool v Manchester: The battle of the cities!
Liverpool v Manchester: The battle of the cities!
“Oasis wanted to be The Beatles!” 🎶
Music, football managers and best accent were up for discussion as Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville represent Liverpool and Manchester in the Battle of the Cities!