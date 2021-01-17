Home TV Show News and Interviews Liverpool v Manchester: The battle of the cities!
Liverpool v Manchester: The battle of the cities!
Liverpool v Manchester: The battle of the cities!

Liverpool v Manchester: The battle of the cities!
“Oasis wanted to be The Beatles!” 🎶
Music, football managers and best accent were up for discussion as Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville represent Liverpool and Manchester in the Battle of the Cities!

