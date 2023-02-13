Home TV Show News and Interviews Liverpool v Everton – Team news and possible starting lineup | 13 February 2023
Liverpool v Everton – Team news and possible starting lineup | 13 February 2023

Liverpool will be desperate for the 3 points after 3 losses in their last 4 league games but come up against city rivals Everton, who are on a managerial bump after their 1-0 win against Arsenal last weekend.

Liverpool team news:

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that forward Diogo Jota, who has been missing for three months with a calf injury, will come back into contention.

This game may come too soon for Roberto Firmino, Virgil van Dijk and Arthur.

Fabinho could return from illness but Thiago is doubtful with a hip issue and Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate miss out.

Everton team news:

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is nursing a hamstring problem and is “touch and go at best”, according to manager Sean Dyche.

Dyche added that Michael Keane, who played a behind-closed-doors game in midweek, is working hard to get match fit.

Long-term absentees James Garner and Ben Godfrey have returned to training following respective back and knee injuries but are not yet available.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Everton possible starting lineup:
Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Onana, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil, Maupay

