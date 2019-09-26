Liverpool v Everton Full Match – FA Cup | 5 January 2020

Liverpool v Everton – Gary Lineker presents coverage of the third-round clash between the Merseyside rivals, which takes place at Anfield. These sides met on this ground in the Premier League last month, with the Reds prevailing 5-2 in what proved to be Marco Silva’s final game in charge of the Toffees. The teams last played each other in the FA Cup at this same stage two years ago, and Jurgen Klopp’s men also emerged victorious on that occasion, albeit by a closer 2-1 scoreline. Defender Virgil van Dijk scored the winner on his debut, following a £75 million move from Southampton a matter of days beforehand.

