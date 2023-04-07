Home Full Match Replay Liverpool v Arsenal Full Match – Premier League | 9 April 2023

Liverpool v Arsenal – Full coverage of the Premier League clash from Anfield. The Gunners will hope to do the double over Liverpool, having triumphed 3-2 in the reverse fixture at Emirates Stadium. However, Jurgen Klopp’s men have saved some of their best performances in an inconsistent campaign for home matches against the league’s leading sides

