Liverpool to win the Quadruple?! Stevie calls it like LANDING ON THE MOON! | ESPN FC Extra Time

Steve Nicol, Ian Darke and Kay Murray are back for the latest Wednesday edition of ESPN FC Extra Time.
0:00 Where has Stevie been?
1:00 Disliking players during Stevie’s playing career.
1:50 Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s partnership.
3:44 How would Liverpool defend against Vinicius Jr.?
4:00 Everton potentially going down to the Championship.
7:22 Thiago Alcantara’s role at Liverpool.
10:00 Career moves that family didn’t like.
10:50 If Liverpool win the Quadruple will it be the biggest achievement in history?
12:00 Managers parking the bus.
13:40 Losing your voice while commentating!
