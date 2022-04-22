Liverpool to win the Quadruple?! Stevie calls it like LANDING ON THE MOON! | ESPN FC Extra Time

Steve Nicol, Ian Darke and Kay Murray are back for the latest Wednesday edition of ESPN FC Extra Time.

0:00 Where has Stevie been?

1:00 Disliking players during Stevie’s playing career.

1:50 Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s partnership.

3:44 How would Liverpool defend against Vinicius Jr.?

4:00 Everton potentially going down to the Championship.

7:22 Thiago Alcantara’s role at Liverpool.

10:00 Career moves that family didn’t like.

10:50 If Liverpool win the Quadruple will it be the biggest achievement in history?

12:00 Managers parking the bus.

13:40 Losing your voice while commentating!

