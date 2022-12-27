Home TV Show News and Interviews Liverpool reach agreement to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven

Liverpool reach agreement to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven

Liverpool reach agreement to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Chelsea v Bournemouth Preview – Premier League | 27 December 2022

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Cody Gakpo for a fee between £35m and £45m from PSV, the Dutch club have announced.

A PSV statement on Monday said: “PSV and LFC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool’s rivals Manchester United were interested in Gakpo in the summer, when they instead signed Antony from Ajax, but reports suggested they were considering a move for the Netherlands international in the upcoming January transfer window.

United boss Erik ten Hag wants to sign a forward in January following Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit, saying: “We are aware we lost a striker, so I think we have to get a striker in, but it has to be the right one.”

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #liverpoolfc

► For the latest transfer news: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/deadlineday

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
premier league preview 2022-23

Premier League Matchweek 17 preview: Tuesday’s matches

Next Video
Chelsea v Bournemouth

Chelsea v Bournemouth Preview – Premier League | 27 December 2022

Related videos

Top