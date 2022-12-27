Liverpool reach agreement to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Cody Gakpo for a fee between £35m and £45m from PSV, the Dutch club have announced.

A PSV statement on Monday said: “PSV and LFC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool’s rivals Manchester United were interested in Gakpo in the summer, when they instead signed Antony from Ajax, but reports suggested they were considering a move for the Netherlands international in the upcoming January transfer window.

United boss Erik ten Hag wants to sign a forward in January following Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit, saying: “We are aware we lost a striker, so I think we have to get a striker in, but it has to be the right one.”

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #liverpoolfc

► For the latest transfer news: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/deadlineday

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage