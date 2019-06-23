Do Liverpool need to strengthen to challenge for the Premier League? | Good Morning Transfers

As the transfer market hots up, Sky Sports News has launched three brand new, must-see transfer shows, which you can watch live right here.

Plenty of teams need to strengthen this summer and you can keep up to date with all the latest done deals, rumours and latest news with the shows each day.

This morning the panel discuss Frank Lampard’s use of young players, Eden Hazard’s transfer to Real Madrid and whether Liverpool need to strengthen their squad to challenge for the Premier League title.