Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino called up to Brazil squad

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino has started the 2021-22 Premier League season in fine form and it has led to the forward being recalled to the Brazil national team.

The Reds signed striker Darwin Nunez for a world-record transfer fee of £85 million. Nunez’s arrival was supposed to push Firmino to the fringes of the squad and potentially see him leave Anfield. However, Firmino has been brilliant this season and much-needed for Jurgen Klopp’s inconsistent sides.

Firmino has appeared in five Premier League games this season scoring three goals and adding three assists. The Brazilian forward posted an incredible two goals and three assists versus Bournemouth on August 27 in a 9-0 win for the Reds.

September international matches are on the horizon. The next set of internationals will take place after the Premier League’s matches at the weekend of September 17 and 18. Brazil have announced their 26-man team for two upcoming international friendlies with Firmino in the team. The international friendlies in September will be the final warm-up matches before the FIFA World Cup in November.

The cancellation of Liverpool’s home match versus Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 10 will force the Reds to cram matches into a smaller window of time before the World Cup kicks off. Firmino’s call-up won’t make too many fans happy as the Reds have had several injury problems already. Firmino’s form and call-up do mean the Liverpool forward could appear for Brazil at the World Cup.

Brazil will play Ghana on September 23 and Tunisia on September 27 in their final two friendlies before the World Cup. Both matches will be played in France to reduce the number of miles European-based players must travel.

Firmino has appeared in 55 matches for the Brazilian national team. The Liverpool No. 9 has scored 17 goals for the Selecao.

National team manager Tite also called up Liverpool’s Alisson and Fabinho to the 26-man Brazilian squad. Firmino has not been in the Brazilian national team squad since July 2021.

Tite chose Firmino along with fellow forwards Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, Raphinha, Rodrygo, Antony, and Matheus Cunha. On paper, Brazil have an incredible array of forwards and the November World Cup could see the Selecao win a first World Cup since 2022. Firmino has been selected for the September friendlies, but Tite could still drop the forward for the final World Cup squad.

Firmino’s fellow Liverpool teammate, Alisson, will compete with Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson and Weverton of Palmeiras for the starting position in goal. Alisson is likely to play one of the two friendlies, while Ederson should get the other.

Fabinho has started six of Brazil’s last 10 matches. Tite has often used Casemiro and Fred in the centre of the park but could favour Liverpool’s Fabinho in the build-up to the World Cup.