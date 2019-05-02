Liverpool fancied to win at Newcastle but title heartache awaits

Liverpool visit Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday staring down the barrel of yet another trophyless season under manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds’ hopes of reaching the Champions League final look to be over following their 3-0 drubbing at Barcelona on Wednesday, leaving them with just the league title to chase this term.

They head into the weekend one point behind Manchester City with two games to play and in desperate need of a slip-up by the reigning champions.

The Reds have lost just three of their last 14 meetings with Newcastle in the Premier League and they are strongly fancied to pick up three points this weekend.

Adam Lallana and Naby Keita are both doubtful for the visitors, but Roberto Firmino could return to the starting XI after a brief appearance as a substitute at the Nou Camp.

Sean Longstaff, Florian Lejeune and Miguel Almiron are all ruled out for Newcastle, while Jamaal Lascelles and Ayoze Perez are battling to be fit for the game.

Liverpool ran out comfortable winners in the reverse fixture back in December , with goals by Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho securing a 4-0 victory.

That result took Liverpool six points clear of the chasing pack at the halfway point in the season, but they have been relentlessly clawed back by City during 2019.

A 2-1 defeat by City at the Etihad Stadium in early January took the wind out of Liverpool’s sails, while subsequent draws against Leicester City, West Ham United and Manchester United were further setbacks.

Klopp’s side have dropped just two points since drawing at Old Trafford, but a 12-game winning run for City has put them in pole position.

Liverpool could feasibly finish the season 97 points and just one defeat, but still not win the Premier League title.

Some pundits have suggested that would represent some kind of glorious failure, yet the suspicion remains that they are on the verge of blowing another big opportunity.

City have raised the bar over the past couple of seasons and Liverpool’s seven draws with two games to play are simply far too many.

Klopp’s side should come out on top at Newcastle and go on to win their final game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, but it is unlikely to make any difference in the final title reckoning.