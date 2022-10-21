Liverpool could sign Barcelona midfielder in January

Barcelona made use of several economic levers in the offseason to sign a host of players including Robert Lewandowski. The moves were a short-term fix with the idea that the Blaugrana would thrive in the long term. However, it appears the economic moves may have had an even shorter-term impact than hoped for.

Reports claim Barcelona may need to alleviate economic pressure this winter, resulting in Premier League teams potentially signing the Blaugrana’s star players. Barcelona are verging on Champions League elimination which would negatively impact their financial earnings. Moves are being considered in Barcelona over how to make up the financial losses for a second straight exit from the Champions League in the group stage.

Fans are anticipating the final two matches of the Champions League group stage, as Barcelona face off with Bayern Munich and Viktoria Plzen. Football fans can enter bet365 promotion code at sign-up before betting on the final two group stage matches.

Barcelona were desperate to sell midfielder Frenkie de Jong during the offseason. The Dutchman was linked with a transfer to Manchester United and Chelsea, but a move did not materialise. De Jong wasn’t interested in leaving Barcelona. The club owe De Jong a significant amount of money in deferred salary payments from the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with being owned a large sum of money, De Jong is on a high salary at the Camp Nou.

De Jong is still wanted by Manchester United and Chelsea, as both Premier League clubs attempt to rebuild their midfield. Liverpool are now linked with a transfer for the midfielder to improve Jurgen Klopp’s options in the centre of the park.

De Jong isn’t the only Barcelona player that could leave this summer. The Catalans are also desperate to get rid of high-earning veterans Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique. Both players took wage reductions at Barcelona in recent seasons, allowing the club to register new players.

Liverpool are experiencing an injury crisis this season. The club has been hit by injury after injury to important players. Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones have spent much of the 2022-23 campaign on the sidelines with injuries. Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain are both out of contact at the end of the season, and neither appears to be in line for a new deal. Veteran midfielder James Milner is also out of contract. Milner has struggled this season with form.

The Reds require further team rebuilding. Keita was expected to get a new contract this season. However, the midfielder hasn’t featured for Klopp in the Premier League or Champions League. Keita’s injury record is abysmal, and the Reds look likely to cut ties with him.

De Jong is a regular this season for Xavi’s Barcelona. Although the club wanted to sell him during the offseason, Xavi regularly stressed the midfielder’s importance to the team. Erik ten Hag coached De Jong at Ajax and wanted to bring the Dutchman to Old Trafford. However, a deal couldn’t be reached for the midfielder. In addition, De Jong was not convinced to sign for Man United. Could Liverpool convince him to relocate to Merseyside?