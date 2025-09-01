Home Leagues Premier League Liverpool and Newcastle agree £125m Alexander Isak deal | Deadline Day
Liverpool and Newcastle agree £125m Alexander Isak deal | Deadline Day
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

The Gary Neville Podcast – 31 August 2025

Cancel
Premier LeagueTV Show

Liverpool and Newcastle agree £125m Alexander Isak deal | Deadline Day

- LUD:

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub
► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports

The Transfer Show takes a look at and discusses all the latest transfer news, with the window closing on Monday.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #transfernews

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories
► For the latest transfer news: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/TransferCentre
 
More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Darts: https://bit.ly/SubSkySportsDarts
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf
► Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skysportsnews
► X: https://x.com/SkySportsNews
► Website: https://www.skysports.com

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
Transfer news updates from every Premier League club ahead of Deadline Day!

Transfer news updates from every Premier League club ahead of Deadline Day!

Next Video
The Gary Neville Podcast – 31 August 2025

The Gary Neville Podcast – 31 August 2025

Top