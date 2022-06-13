Home TV Show News and Interviews Liverpool agree deal with Benfica for Darwin Nunez

Liverpool agree deal with Benfica for Darwin Nunez

Liverpool have reached an agreement for the transfer of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez in a deal worth up to €100m​​​​​​​ (£85m).

The Portuguese club, who announced the deal in the early hours of Monday morning, say Liverpool will pay an initial €75m (£64m), with add-ons amounting to €25m.

