LIVERPOOL 2-0 EVERTON | Premier League highlights

It wasn’t to be Everton’s night as they fell to defeat in Monday’s Merseyside derby at Anfield.

For the 242nd meeting between the two sides, Sean Dyche made one change from the team that started the 1-0 victory at home to Arsenal nine days earlier, with Ellis Simms making his first Premier League start since returning from his loan spell at Sunderland last month.

Despite a solid start from the Blues, a huge piece of fortune put the home side ahead in the first half as a James Tarkowski header hit the post before bouncing fortuitously to help spring a dangerous counter-attack for the home team that led to Mohamed Salah’s opening strike.

Liverpool doubled the lead after half-tine through Cody Gakpo’s low finish to seal all three points for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

