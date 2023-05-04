Home Highlights Liverpool 1-0 Fulham | Premier League Highlights | Narrow Defeat In Liverpool

Manchester City v West Ham United Full Match – Premier League | 3 May 2023

View the best bits from Anfield as Fulham took on Liverpool on Tuesday evening.

Watch match highlights, player interviews, training and behind-the-scenes content to get closer to the likes of Aleksandar Mitrović, Andreas Pereira, João Palhinha, Tom Cairney, Harry Wilson & many more!

