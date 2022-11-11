Home Pre-match LIVE Jürgen Klopp press conference | Liverpool vs Southampton

LIVE Jürgen Klopp press conference | Liverpool vs Southampton

LIVE Jürgen Klopp press conference | Liverpool vs Southampton
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

LIVE: JESSE MARSCH PRESS CONFERENCE | TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR v LEEDS UNITED | PREMIER LEAGUE

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

The Liverpool manager briefs the media ahead of the Reds’ early Saturday kick-off against Southampton in the Premier League.

Never miss a moment, and get full-match replays of every Liverpool game, only on LFCTV G, and get it FREE for a month, use code GOFREE22. Visit https://bit.ly/3dmZQC9

Enjoy more content and get exclusive perks in our Liverpool FC Members Area, click here to find out more: https://www.youtube.com/LiverpoolFC/join

Subscribe now to Liverpool FC on YouTube, and get notified when new videos land: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=LiverpoolFC

#Liverpool #LFC

Previous Video
Roberto De Zerbi’s Aston Villa Press Conference

Roberto De Zerbi’s Aston Villa Press Conference

Next Video
LIVE: JESSE MARSCH PRESS CONFERENCE | TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR v LEEDS UNITED | PREMIER LEAGUE

LIVE: JESSE MARSCH PRESS CONFERENCE | TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR v LEEDS UNITED | PREMIER LEAGUE

Related videos

Top